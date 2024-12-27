Friday, December 27, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Int’l Day of Epidemic Preparedness to be observed today

APP
December 27, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  The International Day of Epidemic Preparedness will be observed today across the world including Pakistan.  This day underscores the critical need for global investment in systems designed to prevent, detect, and respond to infectious disease outbreaks. The COVID-19 pandemic, in particular, has highlighted the significant gaps in preparedness and response mechanisms worldwide, stressing the importance of stronger epidemic control measures and preparedness infrastructure.

This day aims to raise awareness about the need for proactive and coordinated global efforts to combat future epidemics. The goal is to promote international collaboration, strengthen health systems, and enhance surveillance capabilities to prevent the spread of infectious diseases. Additionally, the day is a reminder of the need for effective response strategies to ensure quicker containment and minimize the health and social impacts of epidemics.

Solar street lights installed in Matiari under RDD scheme

As countries and organizations around the world recognize this day, it also serves as an opportunity to reflect on the lessons learned from past outbreaks like COVID-19 and other pandemics, and to further strengthen resilience against future health crises.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1735198633.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024