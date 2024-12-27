Internet Parity

Collating data from several reports, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Thursday reported that Pakistan ranked among the lowest in terms of gender parity and digital inclusion. Women’s participation in the use of technology in digital spaces remains alarmingly low. These figures persist despite a significant increase in internet users in Pakistan—rising to 22 million, a 35% increase between 2021 and 2022. However, overall internet penetration across the country still remains below 40% according to the United Nations Development Programme.

Pakistan, a nation with vast potential, faces limitations in infrastructure and job opportunities. This hinders the advancement of a large portion of its population. However, the internet has emerged as a pathway for upward mobility, particularly for women who may face challenges in commuting long distances for jobs and participating fully in the labor market. These challenges arise from both a scarcity of available jobs for women in the general labor market and the societal constraints imposed by patriarchal and cultural norms.

This is where the PTA’s overarching power can be leveraged for the benefit of the nation. In conjunction with the government, the PTA can ensure the penetration of internet services and social media access across Pakistan. It can also spearhead programs specifically designed to enhance digital literacy among women. Furthermore, the PTA can play a crucial role in removing impediments that prevent women from participating in the digital economy, such as limited access to financial services and national identity cards. The emergence of new services like microfinance banks and fintech solutions offered by mobile service providers can facilitate these efforts. By taking these steps, Pakistan can create a significant avenue for employment for a substantial portion of its population while simultaneously empowering them to contribute meaningfully to society.