IS/SQ/Platinum, Pebble Breakers shine in Lahore Open Polo

LAHORE - IS/SQ/Platinum Homes and Pebble Breakers excelled in the 13th Lahore Open Polo Championship, sponsored by Cheetah,at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Thursday.

In the initial matches, three teams competed in two chukkers each. IS/SQ/Platinum Homes emerged victorious by defeating BN Polo 2-1 and later edging out Master Paints 3-2 to secure their place in the subsidiary final.

In the day’s final match, Pebble Breakers delivered a commanding performance against Pakistan Air Force (PAF), outclassing them by 6-1. Hissam Ali Hyder starred for Pebble Breakers, as he fired in four fabulous goals, while Mohammad Waheed and Mohsin Ata Khan Khosa added one goal each. For PAF, Ahmed Bilal Riaz managed their sole goal.

Today (Friday), two exciting semifinals will be contested. The first semifinal will take place between Diamond Paints and Master Paints/Newage Cables at 1:45 pm while Army will vie against FG/Din Polo in the second semifinal. The winners of both the semifinals will qualify for the main final, to be contested on Sunday (December 29, 2024).