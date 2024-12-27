Friday, December 27, 2024
Ishaq Dar expresses condolences over Manmohan Singh's death

Web Desk
10:14 PM | December 27, 2024
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has expressed his grief over the death of former Indian Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh. In a message on social media platform X, Dar extended condolences to Singh's family, the government, and the people of India on behalf of the people and government of Pakistan.

Dar highlighted Singh's dedication to promoting regional peace and his significant role in improving bilateral relations between Pakistan and India during his tenure. He praised Singh's approach to regional issues, noting his belief in mutual understanding, dialogue, and cooperation for collective progress.

The Deputy Prime Minister described Manmohan Singh as a distinguished economist and political leader, emphasizing that his wisdom and gentle demeanor would be remembered.

