Israel is ‘just getting started’ with the Houthis: Netanyahu

Tel Aviv/Geneva - In a wide-ranging sit-down interview with the right-wing Channel 14 network, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says that Israel is only getting started in its strikes against the Houthis in Yemen.

“We’re just getting started with them,” he says. “We won’t allow them [to attack Israel] these days, today and any other day. We will strike them to the bitter end until they learn. As I said, Hamas learned, Hezbollah learned, and Syria learned. The Houthis will learn too.”

Netanyahu also discusses ongoing efforts to secure a hostage deal, blasting off-the-record comments from unnamed officials claiming that such a deal could have already been reached as “lies” that serve only to “strengthen Hamas. To back up their false allegations,” he says, blaming sources in the negotiating team. The prime minister also says he is still “working toward” reaching a normalization agreement with Saudi Arabia: “This goal hasn’t gone away, it’s still here,” he says, claiming that if he had remained in power following the 2021 Israeli election, it would have already happened.

Meanwhile, the head of the World Health Organization, who was at the Sanaa airport in Yemen amid an Israeli bombardment on Thursday, said there was damage to infrastructure but he remained safe.

“One of our plane’s crew members was injured. At least two people were reported killed at the airport,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus posted on X.

Other UN staff were also safe but their departure was delayed until repairs could be made, he added.

Tedros was in Yemen as part of a mission to seek the release of detained UN staff and assess the health and humanitarian situations in the war-torn country. He said the mission “concluded today”, and “we continue to call for the detainees’ immediate release.” While about to board their flight, he said “the airport came under aerial bombardment”. “The air traffic control tower, the departure lounge -- just a few meters from where we were -- and the runway were damaged.”