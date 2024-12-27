ISSI inaugurates ‘China Corner’ to further promote China Studies

ISLAMABAD - China Pakistan Study Centre (CPSC) at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) organised the inaugural ceremony of ‘China Corner’ at the ISSI Library. The event was graced by Ambasasdor Syed Tariq Fatemi, Special Assistant to Prime Minister/ Minister of State (Foreign Affairs), as chief guest. Ambassador Khalil Hashmi, Ambassador of Pakistan to China, and Mr. Shi Yuanqiang, Deputy Head of Mission at Embassy of China in Pakistan, attended as Guests of Honour. The event was attended by prominent members of diplomatic community, bureaucracy, civil society and the media. This is the first ever ‘China Corner’ to be established in a think-tank in Pakistan. In his welcome address, Ambassador Sohail Mahmood highlighted that ISSI has been serving as an important hub for research on China in Pakistan with multiple institutional collaborations with Chinese think tanks and universities. ISSI is also a dialogue partner for the Pakistan-China Think Tank Forum with the China Institute of Contemporary International Relations (CICIR) as part of the Joint Working Group of CPEC on International Cooperation. He further added that the ‘China Corner’ has a collection of more than 600 physical and 5000 electronic books, journals, newspapers, and monographs related to China studies that are available for scholars to benefit from. He also emphasized that since the founding of the People’s Republic of China in 1949, the Pakistan-China relationship has followed a steady progression and has now evolved into an All-weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership, and is now an indispensable factor of stability in the region and beyond. It encompasses diplomatic, political, economic, security, defence, technological, educational, cultural, and people-to-people domains. The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a flagship project of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), powerfully manifests the commitment of the leadership on both sides to foster transformational economic development and regional connectivity. During his remarks, Ambassador Khalil Hashmi stated that Pakistan-China relationship has surpassed the traditional construct of inter-state relations and is now a comprehensive and unique partnership built on mutual trust, mutual support and mutual respect as its foundational principles. The establishment of ‘China Corner’ at ISSI is not only about studying China but also to build bridges and make synergy between both countries to work together. It holds immense potential as a space where ideas will flourish and the future of Pakistan-China bilateral relationship shall be supported. He encouraged students, scholars, researchers, policymakers and practitioners to make full use of this platform. Mr. Shi Yuanqiang, Deputy Head of Mission at Embassy of China, emphasized that ISSI has made outstanding efforts to promote mutual understanding and information about China. Chinese Embassy has been cooperating with ISSI and also contributed books and CDs for the ‘China Corner.’

He added that Pakistan and China are all-weather strategic cooperative partners and iron-clad friends and that the friendship between the two countries has stood the test of time and is as solid as rock and as stable as Mount Tai. The salience of bilateral relationship is shared by highest level of leadership of both countries, and China is ready to work with Pakistan to help build a China-Pakistan community of shared future.

In his address, the Chief Guest Ambassador Syed Tariq Fatemi elaborated that there is something very fascinating about Pakistan China relations that has perplexed scholars of international relations abroad for years. The history of both countries shows that despite huge differences between the people and philosophies of the two countries the relationship continued to strengthen. Pakistan was among the first to recognize China, it was also the first to advocate for Chinese membership in the UN. In the shape of CPEC Pakistan has been fortunate enough to be the first symphony in the Chinese orchestra of BRI. To recognize the cooperation between two countries is not only good for the two countries but for the entire region. He added that the Chinese leadership had reaffirmed to the Prime Minister in their latest meetings that CPEC will not only continue to go forward but would also be enlarged and expanded.

Earlier, in his opening remarks Dr. Talat Shabbir, Director CPSC, stated that the ‘China Corner’ will provide comprehensive access to information and resources about China’s governance model, economic policies, and diplomatic strategies. This repository will be a resource for fostering knowledge, dialogue, and collaboration. It embodies a commitment to understanding China’s development narrative and leveraging this understanding for shared progress and prosperity.