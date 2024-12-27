Jail sports gala fosters reform, positive engagement

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Food Zahir Shah Toru has said that the government’s reform agenda, under the vision of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, is being implemented in prisons to transform inmates into productive citizens.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of a three-day sports gala at Central Jail Mardan, the minister highlighted improvements to the food menu and the introduction of activities like sports events to promote prisoners’ physical health and entertainment.

The event, organized in collaboration with the district administration and the sports department, featured cricket, volleyball, badminton, musical chairs, and other competitions, providing inmates with a positive recreational experience.

Commissioner Mardan Division Javed Marwat, Deputy Commissioner Azmat Wazir, and Deputy Superintendent Jail Amjad Khan also addressed the ceremony. The minister noted that prison reforms are showing promising results, with inmates receiving training in tailoring, marble work, detergent production, and other industries, allowing skilled prisoners to earn a share of profits. He also shared that Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Industries Abdul Karim Khan has committed to granting small industry status to prison-based industries.

Commissioner Javed Marwat praised the initiative and called for more such activities in the future. Deputy Superintendent Amjad Khan thanked the DC and Sports Department for their cooperation in organizing the gala and highlighted ongoing welfare and reform efforts within the prison.

At the event’s conclusion, Provincial Minister Zahir Shah Toru and other guests distributed prizes and trophies to winning players, while the prison administration presented shields to the minister and other dignitaries in recognition of their support.