Junior stars ready to shine at Sheheryar Malik Junior Tennis Championship 2024

LAHORE - The Sheheryar Malik Junior Tennis Championship 2024 is set to take place from December 27 to 29 at the Sir Syed Cheezious Tennis Academy, Islamabad. The tournament aims to showcase Pakistan’s budding tennis talent in various age categories. The opening ceremony, scheduled for 2:00 PM, will feature Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz), Senior Executive Vice President of the Punjab Lawn Tennis Association (PLTA), as the chief guest. Distinguished personalities including Manzar Riaz, Director of Cheezious, and Imran Ahmad, along with players’ families and tennis enthusiasts, will also grace the occasion. The event will see 50 young participants, including some of the country’s top junior players, competing in categories such as Boys U-14 Singles, Boys and Girls U-12 Singles, Boys and Girls U-10 Singles, Boys and Girls U-8 Singles and Boys and Girls U-6 Singles. The main draw matches are set to commence at 9:00 AM today (Friday). Expressing his gratitude to the sponsors, Rashid Malik applauded Cheezious for their all-out support. “Junior tennis serves as the foundation of the sport. The more vibrant and active this nursery remains, the stronger and more talented players we will produce to represent Pakistan on international platforms, ultimately winning international accolades for the country,” said Malik.