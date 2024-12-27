Friday, December 27, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Lanjar chairs meeting on security arrangements

Lanjar chairs meeting on security arrangements
Our Staff Reporter
December 27, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

LARKANA  -  Sindh Interior Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar chaired a meeting on Thursday to review security arrangements in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh, Neodero, and surrounding areas, ahead of Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto’s martyrdom day. The meeting, attended by IG Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon, Additional IG Special Branch, and DIGs of Sukkur and Larkana Range, focused on ensuring foolproof security for the upcoming event.

Minister Lanjar directed the authorities to maintain a high-security alert across the province, with zero tolerance for negligence.  He emphasized the need for enhanced intelligence gathering, citizen vigilance, and close monitoring of the area. The minister also instructed the authorities to ensure district-level security for caravans coming from other provinces to Garhi Khuda Bakhsh.

Citizens have been urged to report any suspicious items or activities to the police immediately.

Remembering Shaheed Benazir Bhutto: A Legacy of Courage, Vision, and Compassion

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1735198633.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024