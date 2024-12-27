LHC orders school bus policy for new school registrations

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday set conditions for the registration of new schools, making it mandatory for them to implement a school bus policy.

Justice Shahid Karim presided over petitions filed to address smog-related issues. During the hearing, he questioned why the judicial order to provide buses for 50% of students had not been followed, adding that no steps had been taken regarding school buses. "The secretary of schools has violated the court orders," he remarked.

Justice Karim stated that the registration of new schools should be halted until they comply with the bus policy, emphasizing that every school must adopt this requirement. He also noted that teams had been formed to inspect the fitness certificates of the buses. A policy report on this matter was ordered to be submitted by December 30.

During the proceedings, a Judicial Commission member informed the court that they had instructed the Managing Director of WASA to resume work on water meters. However, the WASA lawyer explained that financial issues with a Chinese company were causing delays, as the company was seeking to open an account here.

Justice Karim expressed frustration with the delay, stressing that the work should begin immediately as smog would worsen in the coming month.

The court adjourned the hearing until December 30.