Friday, December 27, 2024
Major martyred, 13 terrorists killed in KP operations

Our Staff Reporter
December 27, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  A brave officer of Army embraced martyrdom while at least thirteen Khwarij terrorists were sent to hell in three separate engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan Army said on Thursday.

“On 25-26 December 2024, thirteen Khwarij were sent to hell in three separate engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, says a press release issued by the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR). “On reported presence of Khwarij, an intelligence based operation was conducted by the Security Forces in general area Jani Khel, Bannu District. During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location and resultantly, two Khwarij were sent to hell.”

Another intelligence based operation was conducted in North Waziristan District. In ensuing fire exchange, five Khwarij were effectively neutralised by security forces, while eight khwarij got injured.

However, during intense exchange of fire, Major Muhammad Awais (age: 31 years, resident of District Narowal), a brave officer, who was leading his troops from the front, having fought gallantly, paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced Shahadat. In a third encounter that took place in South Waziristan District, own troops successfully neutralised six Khwarij, while eight khwarij were injured.

Sanitization operations are being carried out to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area, as security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthens our resolve.

Our Staff Reporter

