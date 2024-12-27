Man, wife die, daughter injured as car plunges into Neelam River

SIALKOT - A man and his wife tragically lost their lives after their car plunged into the Neelum River. The couple, residents of Sialkot, were involved in a fatal accident in Neelum Valley, while their 3-year-old daughter sustained serious injuries. Ali Nayyar Awan, an advocate and son of Imdad Ali, from the Marakiwal area of Sialkot, was traveling with his wife, Hajra, to Neelum Valley for sightseeing. On Thursday at 8am, their car (registration number LED 2814) fell into the Neelum River at Sandaq. Both the husband and wife died in the accident, while their daughter was rescued and taken to a local hospital for treatment.