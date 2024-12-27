Medicine supplies boost healthcare in Kurram dist

Peshawar - Advisor to Chief Minister for Health Ihtesham Ali has confirmed the ongoing supply of medicines to healthcare facilities in Kurram district, including District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Parachinar, Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ) Sadda, and Basic Health Units (BHUs).

He noted that the consistent provision of medicines has led to a significant tenfold increase in outpatient department (OPD) visits. He highlighted that additional medicines, donated by Karachi-based organization JDC and the Governor of Sindh, are being delivered to DHQ Parachinar. A total of 2,500 kilograms of medicines are being transported to the district.

Ihtesham Ali assured that the supply of medicines will remain uninterrupted until the situation in the region stabilizes. He also addressed rumors circulating on social media, dismissing claims of 100 child deaths as baseless. He urged media outlets to verify such reports by obtaining official statements before publication.