Minister orders action against encroachments in DI Khan

Peshawar - KP Minister for Revenue and Estate Nazir Ahmad Abbasi chaired a high-level meeting to address the issue of encroachments in Dera Ismail Khan. The meeting was attended by the Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR), Secretary Law, Commissioner , and other senior officials. The minister reiterated the government’s firm stance against illegal encroachments on public properties.

, emphasizing that no such activities would be tolerated.

He highlighted the importance of protecting government lands from unauthorized occupation and ensuring their use for public benefit and administrative purposes.

Abbasi stressed that government assets must serve the welfare and development of the people, warning that strict action would be taken against individuals or entities involved in encroachment. He directed officials to conduct a comprehensive survey of government properties to identify unauthorized occupations and take steps to reclaim encroached lands.

Relevant departments, including revenue, law, and local administration, were instructed to collaborate on expediting the anti-encroachment drive.

The minister also called for a transparent and accountable system to manage government properties and prevent future encroachments, assuring the public of the government’s commitment to safeguarding public resources for community benefit.

Officials were directed to submit a detailed report on the progress of anti-encroachment measures by January 13, 2025.