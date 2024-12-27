Nation remembers Benazir Bhutto on 17th death anniversary

The 17th death anniversary of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto is being observed today (Friday), with the central commemoration held at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh.

Preparations for the event have been completed, with the shrines of martyrs and surrounding areas adorned with banners and party flags. Carpets have been laid out for participants, and walk-through gates installed at the shrine's entrances to ensure security.

Prominent Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leaders, including Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and former President Asif Ali Zardari, have reached Larkana to attend the anniversary proceedings.

Benazir’s Assassination

Weeks ahead of Pakistan's 2007 general elections, Benazir Bhutto was tragically assassinated in a gun and bomb attack while leaving an election rally at Liaquat Bagh in Rawalpindi. The attack claimed her life along with scores of her supporters, shaking the nation’s political landscape.

Her untimely death sparked widespread unrest, with ensuing anarchy and arson causing billions of rupees in damages.

Benazir Bhutto remains a globally admired figure for her unwavering struggle for democracy. Her contributions to politics and her sacrifices have been recognized and honored worldwide.