Pakistan Army reaffirms commitment to counterterrorism and national defense

Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, emphasized the Pakistan Armed Forces' unwavering stance on the May 9 violence, national security, and counterterrorism during a press conference on Friday.

Highlighting the events of May 9, he stated, "These incidents are not just a case for the armed forces but represent the sentiments of the entire nation. Allowing armed groups to impose their will endangers the societal fabric." He confirmed that cases related to the violence, transferred to military courts under judicial directives, have resulted in convictions.

Counterterrorism efforts and achievements

The DG ISPR detailed the extensive counterterrorism operations carried out in 2024, revealing that:

59,775 operations were conducted nationwide.

925 terrorists, including 73 high-profile targets, were neutralized.

A large cache of weapons and ammunition was seized.

Lt. Gen. Ahmed Sharif reaffirmed the armed forces’ commitment to uproot terrorism and ensure national security, emphasizing their sacrifices in this arduous war.

Threats from Afghan soil

He pointed to ongoing threats from terrorist factions based in Afghanistan, including 'Fitna al-Khawarij,' and criticized policies from 2021 that allowed extremists to regroup, stating, “The consequences of such decisions are now being paid by Pakistan, particularly in KP.”

Efforts are ongoing under government directives to combat smuggling, electricity theft, and cross-border terrorist activities.

Eastern front concerns

The DG ISPR expressed concerns over Indian aggression, stating that Pakistan remains fully vigilant.

25 ceasefire violations and 525 firing incidents along the Line of Control (LoC) were recorded this year.

India conducted false flag operations and spread propaganda through its intelligence agency, RAW.

He condemned ongoing human rights violations in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, urging global intervention for Kashmiris' right to self-determination.

Disaster management and national service

The DG ISPR highlighted the military's pivotal role in disaster relief efforts, underscoring its commitment to serving the nation in every capacity. "Pakistan’s military stands ready to make any sacrifice for the country’s defense," he concluded.