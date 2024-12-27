Friday, December 27, 2024
Pakistan conducts 59,775 operations in 2024: ISPR DG

Web Desk
3:30 PM | December 27, 2024
Security forces conducted 59,775 intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in 2024, according to ISPR Director General Lt Gen Ahmad Sharif.

Speaking at a press conference in Rawalpindi on Friday, he highlighted Pakistan's ongoing efforts and sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.

“Pakistan has waged a long and determined war against terrorism,” Lt Gen Sharif stated. He noted that numerous terrorist plots were thwarted during the year, with 925 terrorists eliminated in various operations, including 27 Afghan nationals.

The armed forces are conducting over 169 operations daily to combat terrorism.

Lt Gen Sharif revealed that 14 highly wanted terrorists surrendered to the state in 2024, and 383 Pakistan Army personnel embraced martyrdom during the year.

He emphasized Pakistan's continued resolve to eradicate terrorism, declaring that the fight would persist until the last terrorist is eliminated.

Lt Gen Sharif criticized the misuse of Afghan soil against Pakistan, despite the country hosting Afghan refugees for decades.

Commenting on India, he reported 25 ceasefire violations by the neighboring country in 2024, affirming that Pakistan would protect its citizens at any cost.

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1735285084.jpg

