Pakistan for talks after Afghan claims of air strikes

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday said it wanted to resolve all issues with Afghanistan through dialogue as Kabul claimed dozens of Afghans were killed in Pakistani strikes.

Speaking at a weekly news briefing here, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Pakistan was committed to the security of its people.

“Our security and law enforcement personnel conduct operations in the border areas to protect the people of Pakistan from terror groups, including TTP. These operations are carefully selected and are based on authentic and concrete intelligence. We respect the sovereignty of Afghanistan. We have always prioritized dialogue and cooperation with Afghanistan to confront the terror threat,” she said.

The spokesperson added: “We hope that Afghanistan will prevent the use of its territory for any terror attacks against Pakistan. We believe that terrorist groups like TTP are a collective threat to regional peace and security. It is important for us to work together to combat the threat posed by TTP. Pakistan believes in dialogue and diplomacy. We have always prioritized diplomacy in our relations with Afghanistan, despite the presence of terror hideouts and sanctuaries and the consistent threat they pose to Pakistan. We have always opted for diplomacy.”

She said Pakistan’s Special Envoy on Afghanistan, Ambassador Sadiq was in Kabul this week, where he held important meetings with the Foreign Minister of Afghanistan, Amir Mutaqi, Interior Minister, Sirajuddin Haqqani, Commerce Minister Nuruddin Azizi and important Afghan businessman.

Baloch said the envoy also called on the Deputy Prime Minister Molvi Abdul Kabir. “The focus of his discussions was to enhance Pakistan’s relations with Afghanistan, including security, border management, bilateral trade, transit and regional connectivity. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to a peaceful, stable and prosperous Afghanistan,” she elaborated.

Afghanistan, she said, remained a priority on the agenda of Pakistan’s diplomatic outreach. “Trade connectivity and people-to-people contacts were a priority in our engagement with Afghanistan. We have had some incidents on the border with Afghanistan. Pakistan’s major concern of terror hideouts and sanctuaries inside Afghanistan remained high on our bilateral agenda,” the spokesperson said.

She said Pakistan remained engaged with Afghan authorities on all issues of priority and would like to enhance cooperation in trade, transit trade, security, and border management.

Baloch said Pakistan continued its policy of robust engagement with its close partners and friends. We reinforced our traditional partnerships with China, Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and the wider Islamic world. These relationships are based on mutual trust and friendship and characterized by a tradition of robust dialogue and exchange of bilateral visits.

She said this year was marked by the traditional warmth and high-level exchanges between Pakistan and China. “Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif undertook an official visit to China in June while Premier Li Qian of China visited Pakistan in October. Pakistan and China also held the Fifth Pakistan-China Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue in Beijing in May 2024,” she said.

Baloch said there was a robust exchange of high-level engagements between Pakistan and the GCC countries. Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif undertook four official visits to Saudi Arabia which consolidated our strategic and economic partnership. Important understandings were reached with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in political, security and economic domains and to translate the commitment between Prime Minister of Pakistan and H.R.H. Prince Mohammed bin Salman to expedite the investment package worth US$ 5 billion.

Baloch mentioned that the European Union had lifted a four-year ban imposed on Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), leading to resumption of PIA flights to Europe. Pakistan is also engaged with the non-EU countries for the resumption of flights in the wider region as well.

She said Pakistan welcomed the Advisory Opinion by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on the “Legal Consequences arising from the Policies and Practices of Israel in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem.” Pakistan also participated in the oral public hearing held by ICJ on the case in February 2024. In its submissions to the ICJ, Pakistan reiterated its strong and unwavering support for the right to self-determination of the Palestinians and highlighted the illegality of the Israeli occupation.

Pakistan also expressed its serious concerns on Indian campaign of extra-territorial and extra-judicial assassinations on Pakistan’s soil. Details of concrete evidence were made public in January, she maintained.

She said Pakistan has consistently emphasized its desire to establish positive and constructive relations with the United States. These relations should be grounded in the principles of mutual respect, shared interests, and non-interference in each other’s domestic matters.

“We aspire for all officials to contribute positively to fostering a cooperative relationship between our two nations. As for any statements made in an individual capacity, we refrain from commenting on such remarks. However, Pakistan remains committed to engaging with U.S. officials and public figures to address issues of mutual interest and concern,” she said.

She said Pakistan remains fully committed to its international human rights obligations and consistently upholds its commitments under global agreements, including the GSP Plus Scheme.