Pakistan only country with 3 branches of Pak-Turk Culture Center: Dr Khalil Toker

ISLAMABAD - Yunus Emre Institute Country Director Professor Dr. Khalil Toker Thursday said that Pakistan was only the country where three branches of the Pak-Turk Culture Center had been established.

He said this while addressing the inaugural ceremony of the Yunus Emre Institute, Turkish Culture Center, at Allama Iqbal Open University.

“Pakistan and Turkiye share almost common culture, religion, and values,” Dr. Khalil Toker shared proudly.

“We are teaching the Turkish language to students who have plans to go to Turkiye so they will not face any language barrier there,” he informed.

“We are also teaching archery and calligraphy classes,” he added.

“Yunus Emre Institute is providing scholarships to PhD scholars, and they will research the common values of Pakistan and Türkiye,” Toker concluded.

Speaking on the occasion, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Shaikh underscored the transformative power of education in nation-building, citing examples such as China, which lifted 700 million people out of poverty through education.

“It is heartening to see that 50% of university students in Pakistan are female. However, the fact that 26 million children are still out of school is a stark reminder of the challenges we face. Institutions like AIOU are making significant contributions toward bridging this gap and fostering educational inclusivity,” he stated.

He praised the establishment of the Yunus Emre Institute at AIOU as a milestone in strengthening cultural and educational ties between Pakistan and Türkiye.

“The Yunus Emre Institute has a global reputation for promoting Turkish language, culture, and the shared Turkish-Islamic heritage. This collaboration with AIOU will undoubtedly deepen the historic bonds between our two nations and open new avenues for cultural and academic exchange,” he added.

Ambassador of Turkiye Dr. Irfan Naziroglu expressed his gratitude to AIOU for hosting the Institute, which will introduce Turkish culture and language to Pakistani students and scholars.

“This partnership is a testament to the enduring friendship and shared values between Türkiye and Pakistan,” he remarked.

Vice Chancellor of AIOU Nasir Mahmood highlighted the university’s commitment to fostering global partnerships and inclusive education. He expressed optimism that the Yunus Emre Institute would enrich the academic and cultural environment of the university and enable students to explore Turkish heritage and its profound influence on Islamic civilization.

Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar also spoke on the occasion.

The event concluded with a formal ribbon-cutting ceremony, followed by a tour of the Institute’s facilities, showcasing its state-of-the-art resources for language and cultural education.

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Qaiser Ahmed Shaikh, inaugurated the Yunus Emre Institute Pakistan Chapter at AIOU.

He was accompanied by Ambassador of Türkiye to Pakistan, the Vice Chancellor of AIOU, and a distinguished gathering of academia, diplomats, and cultural enthusiasts.

Shields and calligraphy frames were also distributed among the honourable guests.

Yunus Emre Institute, operating under the Ministry of Culture of the Government of Türkiye, has branches 157 branches across five continents. The newly established branch at AIOU is expected to become a hub for cultural and linguistic exchange, furthering the mission of unity and mutual understanding between Pakistan and Türkiye.