Pakistan Railways adds extra stops amid traffic chaos in Karachi

In response to severe traffic disruptions caused by ongoing protests, Pakistan Railways has announced additional stops for all trains departing from Karachi.

Massive traffic jams have gripped the city for three consecutive days as a religious party continues its protests and sit-ins, blocking major roads. Key routes, including Gurumandir to Numaish Chowrangi, Abu al-Hasan Isfahani Road near Abbas Town, University Road near Metro Shopping Center towards NIPA, and Shahrah-e-Faisal leading to Kala Chhapra Malir, remain closed, resulting in significant congestion and delays.

The gridlock has made it difficult for railway passengers to reach Cantt and City railway stations. To ease their inconvenience, Pakistan Railways has decided to add two-minute stops at Drigh Road Junction and Landhi railway station for all up trains departing from Karachi.

“This decision will allow passengers affected by the traffic congestion to board trains more conveniently,” officials stated.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation, with traffic police actively working to manage disruptions and ensure smoother flow. Motorists have been advised to use alternative routes and plan for extra travel time during this period of heightened congestion.

Efforts are ongoing to address the challenges and minimize inconvenience for citizens as the city grapples with the impact of the protests.