Pakistan Railways plans new express Karachi-Lahore train

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Railways is planning to launch a high-speed express train between Lahore and Karachi, similar to the Green-Line Express that operates between Islamabad and Karachi via Lahore, a state-run news agency reported. An official in the Ministry of Railways told media that the primary goal of this new train service is to provide passengers with advanced amenities and an enhanced travel experience. Currently, the official said the teams from relevant departments are working on preparations for the launch of this modern train, which is expected to begin by the end of January next year. In order to reduce the need for imports, according to the official , Pakistan Railways is committed to enhancing passenger services by employing innovative technologies to construct coaches domestically. He said that in order to provide passengers with a clean and comfortable atmosphere, the department is trying to improve the quality and hygiene of the meals. Read More: Pakistan Railways to induct 80 High-Capacity freight wagons in 2024. With stops at important locations like Rawalpindi, Lahore, Khanewal, Bahawalpur, Sukkar/Rohri, Hyderabad, and Drigh Road, the Green-Line Express, which was launched by then-prime minister at Islamabad’s Margalla Railway Station in 2015