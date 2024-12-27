Panjgur’s Date Palm Crisis

Once a thriving oasis of date palms, Panjgur in Balochistan is now witnessing a grim transformation. The lush groves that once symbolised prosperity and cultural heritage are turning into barren graveyards of withering trees. A combination of government neglect, insufficient agricultural facilities, and the devastating effects of climate change has plunged this vital industry into crisis.

Makran, with its untapped potential, produces some of the world’s most unique and delicious dates. The districts of Panjgur and Turbat alone contribute 51% of Pakistan’s date production over approximately 20,000 acres. Panjgur specifically boasts 109 varieties of dates, making it a cornerstone of the region’s culture and economy.

Dates are deeply woven into Panjgur’s cultural fabric. It is a tradition that when a baby is born, their umbilical cord is hung on the branches of a date palm, and even their broken milk teeth are preserved among the dates. This demonstrates the symbolic and emotional significance of date palms in the community. Panjgur is one of the largest producers of Muzafati dates, a premium table variety. Locally known as Muzathi, these dates are grown across 27,000 acres and account for 10% of Panjgur’s total revenue. For 70% of the district’s population, dates are not just a crop but their primary means of livelihood.

Pakistan is the fifth-largest producer of dates globally, contributing 535,000 tons annually, with an 11% share in global production. Among its 160 varieties, Makran’s Begum Jangi stands out for its exotic taste and high demand in international markets, particularly the U.S.

The thriving date palm sector is now under threat due to climate change. Date palms require hot, arid climates with temperatures between 35°C and 50°C for optimal growth. However, extreme weather, prolonged droughts, and irregular rainfall patterns are wreaking havoc on the groves.

Rising temperatures and erratic weather have led to increased pests like the red palm weevil and fungal infections, severely affecting both the quantity and quality of dates. Additionally, water scarcity and declining irrigation facilities exacerbate the issue, causing palms to drop fruit prematurely.

Farmers in Panjgur lack access to modern agricultural knowledge, technical expertise, and government advisory services. A study revealed that 68% of farmers in the region do not receive any form of government assistance. Furthermore, many are unaware of advanced techniques that could protect their crops. Water and power shortages compound these challenges. Although a single processing plant established in 2022 with UAE assistance processes over 32,000 tons of dates daily, it is insufficient to meet the district’s vast production potential.

The situation is dire. Ninety percent of Makran’s date harvest was damaged due to monsoon rains and floods, causing massive financial losses for farmers who rely solely on this crop. Despite these challenges, there has been minimal government intervention or support.

The government must establish agricultural research centres to educate farmers on modern techniques and pest control methods. Investing in advanced irrigation solutions to address water scarcity is crucial. Comprehensive assessments are needed to understand the damages caused by climate change and provide compensation to affected farmers. Furthermore, developing export-oriented strategies to tap into global markets can rejuvenate the industry.

The survival of Panjgur’s date palm industry requires urgent and collective action. District MPs and MNAs must advocate for sustainable solutions to preserve this cultural and economic heritage. Immediate intervention is imperative to rescue Panjgur’s date palms, ensuring a brighter future for the region’s farmers and their iconic industry.

NOMAN ARBAB BALOCH,

Balochistan.