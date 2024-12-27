Friday, December 27, 2024
Parliamentary secy inaugurates waiting area at DHQ Hospital

Our Staff Reporter
December 27, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

KHANEWAL  -  Provincial Parliamentary Secretary Rana Muhammad Saleem said on Thursday that the Punjab government was striving to bring ease in the lives of public by ensuring best facilities at all government hospitals across the province. He said this during the inaugural ceremony of newly constructed waiting area for public at District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital alongwith Deputy Commissioner (DC) Salma Suleman here. He said that as per the Punjab Chief Minister’s policy to ease the challenges faced by attendants of patients in government hospitals, the new waiting area has been constructed, marking a significant milestone in the improvement of healthcare services in the region. DC Salma Suleman highlighted the ongoing efforts to further improve the DHQ Hospital, ensuring that all facilities meet the highest standards.

She added that similar upgradation projects were also progressing rapidly in government hospitals across the district.

Our Staff Reporter

