PG summons IO in Bahawalpur murder-cum-gang rape case

LAHORE - Punjab Prosecutor General Syed Farhad Ali Shah on Thursday took notice of the tragic incident involving the rape and murder of a young girl who was lured by an online job offer in Bahawalpur, and declared it high-profile. The prosecutor general summoned the investigating officer, Inspector Suhail Anwar, to review the progress and provide further directions. Upon examining the records, Shah expressed dissatisfaction with the handling of the investigation, questioning why it was not conducted by the Special Sexual Offences Investigation Unit (SSOIU) as mandated by law. The officer explained that the case had been handed over to local police after the victim’s death. At this, the prosecutor general issued strong directives to ensure the investigation aligns with the provisions of the Anti-Rape Act 2021.

He instructed the District Police Officer Bahawalpur to transfer the case to SSOIU for proper handling.

The prosecutor general emphasized the Punjab government’s commitment to ensuring justice in cases of sexual violence, citing Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz’s vision of safeguarding women and children. He stated that implementing the Anti-Rape Act 2021 is a top priority, and clear guidelines have already been provided to law enforcement agencies.

He directed the District Public Prosecutor of Bahawalpur to ensure effective prosecution in cases of sexual exploitation, particularly those involving women and children. “No negligence will be tolerated in pursuing justice for victims,” he affirmed.