PIA adds long-grounded ATR aircraft to fleet, expands operations

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has added another long-grounded ATR aircraft to its operational fleet, according to the airline's CEO. This move is part of PIA's strategy to strengthen its flights to destinations such as Gilgit, Sukkur, Turbat, and Gwadar.

The national carrier is also working on expanding its fleet following the removal of restrictions by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency. As part of its growth plan, PIA aims to increase the number of operational Boeing 777 aircraft to eight and expand its Airbus A320 fleet to 12. Additionally, the ATR fleet is set to grow to two aircraft.

PIA’s expansion plan includes extending its network to Europe and the UK, with the first phase focusing on enhancing operations. The airline is also making efforts to provide affordable travel options for overseas Pakistanis.

PIA’s on-time performance rate has exceeded 90%, one of the highest in the country. In December, the airline announced efforts to reactivate two grounded aircraft— a Boeing 777 and an Airbus A320— ahead of Europe flights. The Boeing 777 is scheduled for its first flight to Paris on January 10.

Despite challenging economic conditions, PIA remains focused on fleet growth, with new aircraft joining operations, including a recent Airbus A320 that began commercial flights.