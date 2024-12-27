PITB conducts training for waste management companies

LAHORE - The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) conducted a series of training sessions aimed at equipping Waste Management Companies (WMCs) and contractors from across Punjab with the skills and knowledge to efficiently utilise the Suthra Punjab Dashboard & Mobile Application. The sessions covered key districts, including Lahore, Sialkot, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, and Gujranwala. The training sessions provided an in-depth understanding of the IT-based monitoring and evaluation system, highlighting critical modules such as the Human Resource Management System, Solid Waste Management, and Complaint Management System. These tools are designed to streamline operations, enhance efficiency, and improve service delivery across the province. PITB Senior Program Manager (SPM) Mariam Zaib, along with Assistant Program Officer (APO) Danial Arshad and the ITBMS team, led the sessions. The team delivered comprehensive guidance on the monitoring and implementation processes of the Suthra Punjab Initiative, demonstrating its potential to transform waste management practices in Punjab. Each session concluded with an interactive Q&A segment, allowing participants to address queries, exchange ideas, and share feedback for effective utilization of the system. The training attracted representatives from all WMCs, including MIS Managers, and witnessed an overwhelming response with over 120 employees and contractors actively participating. In his message, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf stated, “This initiative underscores PITB’s commitment to equipping stakeholders with the tools and knowledge necessary to uphold the Suthra Punjab Initiative’s objectives of sustainable waste management.”