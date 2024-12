PM calls for global action to combat epidemics

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said today on the International Day for Epidemic Preparedness, Pakistan stands with the global community to emphasize the critical importance of collective readiness to combat health emergencies.

In a message on International Day of Epidemic Preparedness 2024, he said, “This day reminds us of the urgent need for collaboration and swift action in the face of epidemics. The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the necessity of consistent commitment and effort to safeguard the health and well-being of our communities. Despite unprecedented global health challenges, Pakistan’s healthcare system demonstrated remarkable resilience, supported by the tireless dedication of our healthcare professionals who worked relentlessly to save lives.”

In Pakistan, he said public health threats are being addressed through the expertise of our trained field professionals. Public Health Emergency Operations Centers have played a vital role in responding to all threats. With the adoption of the National Action Plan for Health Security 2024–2028, Pakistan reaffirms its commitment to achieve compliance with International Health Regulations. “Through the One Health approach, the government is fostering collaboration across sectors to address health risks at the human-animal-environment interface. This integrated framework strengthens our capacity to prevent and respond to emerging threats,” he added.

“We are dedicated to increasing domestic funding for epidemic preparedness, implementing strategies for real-time response, and expanding epidemiological services nationwide,” he stated. He said, “On this day, Pakistan pledges to continue working with global partners to build resilient healthcare systems and ensure a safer, healthier future for all.” Separately, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif spoke with President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan on telephone Thursday evening and conveyed his heartfelt condolences and Pakistan’s solidarity with the people of Azerbaijan on the loss of precious lives in the tragic Azal Airlines crash on 25 December, 2024. The Prime Minister said that the entire Pakistani nation shared the sorrow of the brotherly people of Azerbaijan and was praying to Allah the Almighty for the bereaved families, as well as for speedy recovery of the injured.

He said that the brotherly people of Azerbaijan would certainly overcome this tragedy, with their exemplary resilience and strength. Recalling the excellent bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries, the Prime Minister assured President Aliyev that Pakistan was ready to extend any support required by Azerbaijan at this challenging time. President Aliyev thanked the Prime Minister for his support and solidarity in the wake of the tragic incident. He said that this thoughtful gesture was reflective of the enduring bonds of friendship between the two nations, which had always stood by each through thick and thin. Both leaders reaffirmed their strong commitment and resolve to further strengthen the strong bonds of friendship between Pakistan and Azerbaijan. Earlier, the Prime Minister also paid a visit to the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Islamabad to pen his remarks and sign the condolence book opened by Azerbaijan in memory of tragic plane crash.