PM Shehbaz orders uninterrupted gas supply for domestic consumers

Web Desk
11:41 AM | December 27, 2024
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has directed authorities to ensure uninterrupted supply of gas to domestic consumers during the winter season without delay.

He made this directive while addressing a review meeting on gas supply situation in the country in Islamabad today.

Taking notice of complaints about reduced gas supply to domestic consumers, the Prime Minister instructed reforms in the supply system to resolve this issue permanently. He emphasized that providing gas to domestic consumers remains the government's top priority.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister was briefed that surplus RLNG is available in the system, leading to an improvement in gas load management compared to last year.

It was noted that this year, the duration of gas load-shedding is shorter, with domestic consumers being provided gas from 5:00 AM to 10:00 PM daily.

The meeting was informed that gas is also being provided to the power sector as per demand.

Additionally, SNGPL and SSGC have online dashboards in operation to address consumer complaints, with a complaint resolution rate of 93% for SNGPL and 79% for SSGC. All gas fields in the country are fully operational.

Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Minister for Petroleum Dr. Musadik Malik, Prime Minister's Coordinator Rana Ehsan Afzal, and senior government officials attended the meeting.

