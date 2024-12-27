PM’s Visit to Cairo

Pakistan continues its determined efforts to carve a stronger position in the global community, with its initiatives steadily yielding productive and encouraging outcomes. Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has been at the forefront of this mission, undertaking whirlwind tours across the globe, attending pivotal international forums, and forging connections with world leaders to enhance Pakistan’s bilateral relationships.

His recent three-day visit to Cairo, Egypt, for the 11th Summit of the Developing Eight (D-8) countries, was no exception. With a theme as forward-looking as “Investing in Youth and Supporting SMEs: Shaping Tomorrow’s Economy,” the Summit brought together leaders from some of the most dynamic developing nations. On the sidelines, the Prime Minister met with leaders from Turkiye, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Iran, seizing every moment to further Pakistan’s interests.

In his address to the Summit, PM Shehbaz Sharif delivered a message that was both pragmatic and aspirational. He underscored the untapped potential of Pakistan’s youth—over 60 percent of the population is under the age of 30. This is not just a demographic statistic but a latent powerhouse for innovation and growth. Yet, as the Prime Minister rightly pointed out, unlocking this potential requires more than rhetoric. It demands tangible investment in skills, opportunities, and financial tools. With a mix of optimism and urgency, he emphasised that investing in youth and SMEs is not just desirable but indispensable for socio-economic development. Youth bring vitality and fresh perspectives, while SMEs act as the backbone of any robust economy, creating jobs and fostering innovation. His words carried a clear subtext: Pakistan cannot afford to squander its potential by failing to invest in its most valuable asset—its people.

On the sidelines of the Summit, the Prime Minister’s bilateral meetings carried equal weight. His first interaction with Iran’s newly elected President, Masoud Peyeshklan, was marked by a shared resolve to deepen ties in trade, energy, and security. The two leaders also discussed the operationalisation of border markets—a long-overdue step to uplift the border communities. Beyond economic cooperation, their shared condemnation of Israel’s brutal atrocities in Palestine resonated with moral clarity. Both pledged to continue advocating for an immediate ceasefire and justice for the Palestinian people.

A similarly warm and constructive dialogue unfolded with Bangladesh’s Chief Advisor, Prof. Dr Muhammad Yunus. The two leaders explored avenues to enhance cooperation, not just in trade but also through people-to-people exchanges in arts, sports, academia, and beyond. Their meeting, marked by cordiality, reflected the deep historical and cultural ties between the two nations. It was a reminder that even with complex pasts, nations can look forward with a spirit of mutual benefit. Meetings with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Indonesian President Joko Widodo also underscored the importance of strengthening existing partnerships. These were more than perfunctory photo-ops; they were opportunities to reaffirm alliances and explore fresh avenues for collaboration.

The D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation, established in 1997, serves as a unique forum for countries like Pakistan, Egypt, and Turkiye to share ideas and resources. Yet, as PM Shehbaz Sharif’s presence underscored, the organisation’s potential is only as strong as the commitment of its members. The Prime Minister’s energetic engagement was a testament to Pakistan’s readiness to lead and innovate within this bloc. It’s worth noting the sheer breadth of the Prime Minister’s diplomatic outreach. His visit to Cairo marked his second trip to Egypt during his tenure and his 39th foreign tour overall. Whether one agrees with the frequency of these trips or not, it’s undeniable that he is leaving no stone unturned in presenting Pakistan as an active and willing partner on the world stage. His visit also brought to mind his May 2023 trip to the Iranian side of the Pak-Iran border, where he met President Ebrahim Raisi and jointly inaugurated an electricity supply project for Gwadar. These moments, often dismissed as ceremonial, hold deeper significance—they show a Pakistan willing to engage in regional cooperation with a sense of urgency and purpose.

PM Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to Cairo was not merely another entry in a long list of diplomatic tours. It was a concerted effort to position Pakistan as a proactive player in addressing shared challenges and exploring new opportunities. In a world increasingly divided by conflicts and crises, such initiatives remind us that diplomacy, when pursued earnestly, remains one of the most potent tools for progress and understanding.

Muhammad Zahid Rifat

The writer is Lahore-based Freelance Journalist, Columnist and retired Deputy Controller (News), Radio Pakistan, Islamabad and can be reached at zahidriffat@gmail.com