Poets, writers pay homage to Parveen Shakir

ISLAMABAD - Poets, writers, former colleagues and members of the Parveen Shakir Trust (PST) led by Chairperson of the trust Mrs Parveen Qadir Agha observed on Thursday, 30th death anniversary of their dear colleague and Pakistan’s prominent poet Parveen Shakir who breathed her last on Dec 26, 1994 after she succumbed to her injuries in a fatal accident. They gathered at her grave to offer Fateha and pay respects to the departed poet. A contingent of the Pakistan Customs and a delegation of the Pakistan Academy of Letters also joined the mourners and laid floral wreaths on her grave in the H-8 graveyard. Besides, a large number of the fans of Parveen Shakir’s poetry also turned up at the grave and recited her popular couplets. They called her a trendsetter who gave voice to women’s sensibilities in her poems. Even today, she is considered a symbol of women empowerment and a role modela for the young emerging women writers and poets. Among Parveen Shakir’s former colleagues who had arrived to pay their respects included ex-collector Customs, Najeebur Rehman Abbasi, Income Tax group’s retired officer Muhammad Siddique, Shalimar Recording Company’s Mr Anwar Jahangiri, Registrar of the FTO, Khalid Javed, Director General (DG) Khuldoonul Haq, ex-Member Customs, Salman Nabi, another colleague from the Customs Group Zafar Baig and Director Administration Farhan Khan. Eminent poet Mehboob Zafar and Director General of the PAL, Sultan Nasir also laid floral wreath and offered Fateha there. Members of the PST Riffat Haider, Dr Rubina Siddique, Seema Anwar and Muneeza Syed also paid glowing tributes to Parveen Shakir on the occasion. They pledged to relive her memory from the trust’s platform through various events such as Mushaira, Seminars, literary dialogue and above all the annual Aks-e-Khushbu Award for the best works of poetry and fiction, etc.

One such event is being organised next year in February, said a PST member. Parveen Shakir’a poetry collections “Khushbu” and others are among the best sellers even today.