PSO board approves sale-purchase agreement with SOCAR

3:01 PM | December 27, 2024
The Pakistan State Oil’s (PSO) Board of Management (BoM) has approved the execution of a Sale Purchase Agreement (SPA) with the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR).

In a notification to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), PSO confirmed that the Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) had informed the company of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC)’s approval of the SPA and its subsequent ratification by the Federal Cabinet. The ministry directed PSO to finalize the agreement with SOCAR promptly.

“PSO’s Board of Management recently approved the execution of the SPA between PSO and SOCAR, and the signed agreement has been received from SOCAR on December 24, 2024,” the company stated.

The agreement, approved by the ECC, marks a significant development in PSO’s operations, with the company noting that the SPA’s execution will proceed in due course.

This collaboration is expected to further strengthen Pakistan’s energy sector and bolster ties with SOCAR, a prominent player in the global energy market.

