PSX stays bearish, loses 1,991 points

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bearish trend on Thursday, losing 1,991.49 points, a negative change of 1.77 percent, closing at 110,423.32 points as compared to 112,414.81 points on the last trading day. A total of 628,026,201 shares were traded during the day as compared to 880,598,305 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs33.582 billion against Rs54.455 billion on the last trading day. As many as 450 companies transacted their shares in the stock market. 113 of them recorded gains and 284 sustained losses, whereas the shares prices of 53 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were Fauji Foods Limited with 93,341,113 shares at Rs16.39 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 49,879,145 shares at Rs1.72 per share and TRG Pak Limited with 46,907,628 shares at Rs70.45 per share. Nestle Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs198.81 per share price, closing at Rs7,430.81, whereas the runner-up was Mitchells Fruit Farms Limited with Rs17.44 rise in its per share price to Rs266.05.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs232.60 per share, closing at Rs20,767.41, followed by Nestle Pakistan Limited with Rs198.10 decline to close at Rs.9,001.90.