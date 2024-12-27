PTI playing a drama of negotiations, says Azma

LAHORE: - Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is drama of negotiations on one hand, while on the other hand, it is spreading the message of civil disobedience. PTI’s leading figures, such as Zulfi Bukhari, Shahbaz Gill, and Shehzad Akbar, are actively encouraging overseas Pakistanis on social media not to send remittances, dhe said. Overseas Pakistanis have rejected the mischief and the anti-country actions of the Fitna party and have sent the highest-ever remittances in the history of Pakistan this year, she added. She added that the prisoner in Adiala Jail, who has been telling the nation for the past one and a half years that he will free them from American slavery, is now pleading with the American lobby to intervene in Pakistan for over a month. The Information Minister emphasized that Pakistan is an independent and sovereign country. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has told the US “Absolutely not”. Pakistan will not allow anyone to interfere in its internal matters, she said.