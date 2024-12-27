PTI sets Jan 31 deadline for govt to conclude talks

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday gave the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz-led federal government the deadline of January 31 of next year to conclude the ongoing negotiations to end the stalemate between the two. “We have decided to set January 31, 2025, as the cut-off-date for the negotiations and we want the talks to be concluded by the deadline,” said PTI’s negotiation committee spokesperson Sahibzada Hamid Raza while talking to reporters outside Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail.

He gave these remarks minutes after the negotiations team including Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur, PTI-backed Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) Senator Raja Nasir Abbas, former speaker NA Asad Qaiser, party’s Secretary General Salman Akram Raja and Raza himself met with the jailed former prime minister Imran Khan.

Flanked by other members, spokesperson Raza said the head of the negotiations team Ayub would formally convey to the government about the deadline when both sides meet on January 2.

Earlier this week, the much-awaited talks between the government and the PTI-led opposition alliance had commenced at the Parliament House.

Raza, who is also head of his own party Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), said PTI founder Khan was willing to “forgive” all acts committed against him, including every kind of bad treatment given to him and an assassination attempt on him, for the sake of Pakistan.

He referring to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif said the jailed leader did not want his release through an underhand deal as some politicians in the past left for abroad after “signing papers in the darkness of night” despite being convicted by courts. “Khan will face all his cases in courts, and he will only ensure his release through courts,” he said. He added that Khan emphasized that the negotiations committee should talk about the release of PTI workers, parliamentarians and other political leaders and not for him. “But all members of the committee, allied parties and PTI have given a message to him that his release is part of our agenda.”

The spokesperson emphasized that the party’s demands remained the same, including formation of a judicial commission to probe into the violent incidents of May 9 and November 26, and the release of all political prisoners.

“We are held responsible for May 9 (incidents) by the other side. We categorically say we are not responsible and demand that a judicial commission comprising the senior most judges of the Supreme Court should be constituted so that an impartial investigation can be held,” he said.

Speaking about November 26, Raza said their stance was clear that live rounds were fired in the D-Chowk of Islamabad to disperse PTI protestors. “Till to date, we have exact data that our 13 workers have lost their lives, 64 have suffered bullet injuries and between 150 to 200 people are missing.” He said those who ordered fire on the protesters were responsible.

He said the party has decided not to withdraw the call of its disobedience, which included an appeal to overseas Pakistanis not to send foreign remittances to the home country. “Our call for (halting) remittances will remain in place,” he said.

PTI is forced to do this because this is the first time since 1971 that a political party has been victimized in this way, its fundamental rights were usurped, members were tortured and our civil rights and human rights were stripped, he added.

He said the PTI chief has expressed his full confidence in CM KP Gandapur and lauded the courage of all workers and lawmakers of the party for standing up against “fascism” despite all odds. Khan has also directed that the Kurram issue should be resolved at earliest.

Separately, ex-premier Imran Khan in a statement on his X handle, which is being operated by someone else, said he has received the message that his party would get political space, and he would be placed under house arrest in Bani Gala if he agrees to “a deal.”

“I will neither accept any deal nor an offer to be placed under house arrest or be transferred to a jail in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” he said, adding that he would prefer to live in the prison, but all other political prisoners should be released.

He in his message appealed to overseas Pakistanis to participate in the campaign of halting remittances. “If there is some positive outcome of talks, then the campaign would be stopped,” he said.