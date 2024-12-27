Friday, December 27, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

PU syndicate approves 5 new HCBF degree programmes

Staff Reporter
December 27, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  The Punjab University’s Hailey College of Banking & Finance (HCBF) received approval to launch five new globally recognized degree programs from syndicate. These programs include BS Islamic Banking & Finance, MS Islamic Banking & Finance, MS Sustainability Management, MS Public Finance & Policy and MS Business Analytics. HCBF Principal Dr Ahmed Muneeb Mehta stated, “We are thrilled to introduce these new programs, which are designed to equip our students with the knowledge, skills, and expertise required to succeed in an increasingly complex and interconnected world. We are grateful to PU VC Prof Dr Muhammad Ali for his undue support in turning this vision into reality.”

He said that with a strong focus on research, critical thinking, and practical skills, these programs will provide students with a world-class education that prepares them for successful careers in their chosen fields. He said that the college aims to open admissions for these programs in Fall-2025 intake.

Chinese Consulate donates health material to hospital

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1735285084.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024