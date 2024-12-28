Punjab signs MoU with China’s clean air alliance to tackle pollution

LAHORE - In a significant move to combat air pollution and promote sustainable growth in Punjab, the provincial government and Punjab Bank have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Bluetech Alliance, a non-profit professional organization from China, focused on the development of technologies and industries.

The agreement outlines a series of initiatives aimed at advancing green technologies, fostering local innovation, and building capacity within Punjab.

Under the framework cooperation, the two sides will work together to introduce green technologies to Punjab and tailor cost-effective solutions for this smog-stricken province.

Policy advisory services, technology transfer, demonstration programs, and introduction of enterprises will be prioritised to this end, according to Mr. Xie Hongxing, Chairman and Director of the Alliance, Gwadar Pro reported on Wednesday.

For weeks, Punjab’s capital city Lahore has been engulfed in record-breaking toxic smog, with the air quality index repeatedly surpassing the 1,000 mark.

This hazardous pollution has halted work and studies, posing a serious threat to the health of the city’s 13 million residents.

“Air pollution involves complex atmospheric and photochemical reactions, and identifying its sources, mechanisms, and diffusion patterns requires science-based research,” Mr. Xie noted.

He further pointed out that China’s experience in mitigating pollution over the past decade, along with the country’s vast expanse, offers diversified and proven models that could be adapted for Pakistan.

Since the implementation of the Action Plan for Air Pollution Prevention and Control in 2013, China has made significant strides in improving air quality.

A study examining the air quality changes in 74 major Chinese cities from 2013 to 2022 revealed that the concentration of PM2.5 decreased by 57.4%, reaching 29 ?g/m3, and the number of heavily polluted days in a year dropped by 90%, with only 0.6% of days classified as heavily polluted.

Mr. Xie said that the Bluetech Alliance has evaluated more than 600 innovative technologies from over 20 countries through its annual technology solicitation.

This initiative is expected to be extended to Punjab in the near future.

“Underlying the issue of air pollution is the use of energy. Addressing this problem requires a transformation in the energy mix and industrial structure, which in turn necessitates policy reorientation and technological upgrades,” Mr. Xie said.

It is learned that the two sides planned to bring the Bluetech Award program to Punjab to identify and promote locally applicable and sustainable technology solutions