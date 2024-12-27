Quaid’s Message

It is a remarkable coincidence that the birth anniversary of the nation’s founder, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, falls on the same day as Christmas, one of the most cherished religious holidays celebrated globally. While this may be a coincidence, the central message shared by Quaid-e-Azam—a message of religious tolerance, interfaith harmony, and the principles of unity, faith, and discipline—is a timeless one, particularly relevant during the Christmas season.

This year, December 25th witnessed celebrations and commemorations of both events across Pakistan’s leadership. Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif paid tribute to the Quaid-e-Azam, describing him as a leader of exceptional caliber who believed in unity, justice, and equality. He emphasized that the Quaid-e-Azam’s journey serves as a testament to the power of conviction and the realization of dreams through hard work and dedication. The Prime Minister also hosted an event with the Christian community at the Prime Minister’s House, reiterating the Quaid-e-Azam’s call to live with dignity, freedom, and equal opportunity, irrespective of faith or ethnicity. Similar sentiments were expressed by other government leaders. Chief of Army Staff General Sayeed Asim Muneer joined the Christian community in celebrating Christmas at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cathedral Church. He emphasized that Christmas serves as a profound reminder of the universal values of compassion, generosity, and goodwill—principles that unite our diverse society. He further acknowledged the significant contributions of minorities, including the Christian community, to Pakistan’s cultural, social, economic, and national progress, recognizing these contributions as a source of pride and strength for the nation.

Such strong commitments from the nation’s leaders to the ideals of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah are crucial and serve as an annual reminder of the Pakistan we aspire to build. The celebration and commemoration of Christmas and the recognition of Christians across Pakistan serve the same purpose. By promoting interfaith harmony, we actively fulfill the vision of the Quaid-e-Azam.