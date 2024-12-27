Record number of female entries received for Quaid day chess event

LAHORE - The preparations are in full swing for the Quaid Day Chess Championship, commemorating the 148th birth anniversary of Pakistan’s founder, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. The event, organized by Pakistan Chess Federation and Lahore Student Olympic Association, will take place on December 28 and 29 at the Punjab University Sports Sciences Department. A record number of female participants are among the hundreds of entries received from across the country, reflecting the growing interest in chess among women. Hosted by Kings Club, the championship promises intense competition in multiple categories, including Open, U-10, U-13, U-16, and Women’s categories, all played under the Swiss system. The winners will be rewarded with trophies, medals, and cash prizes totaling Rs 150,000. Pakistan Chess Federation SVP Salim Akhtar, overseeing the arrangements, expressed pride in the increasing participation of young players, particularly women.

He highlighted the impressive performance of Pakistani players at the recent World Chess Championship in Hungary, emphasizing that such events are vital for nurturing talent and raising Pakistan’s profile in the global chess community.

“We are expecting tough and exciting matches, especially with the record-breaking female participation,” he added.