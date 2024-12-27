Friday, December 27, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Rupee gains 10 paisas against dollar

Rupee gains 10 paisas against dollar
NEWS WIRE
December 27, 2024
Newspaper, Business

ISLAMABAD  -  Pakistani rupee on Thursday appreciated by 10 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs278.37 against the previous day’s closing of Rs278.47. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs277.90 and Rs79.40 respectively. The price of the Euro decreased by 05 paisas to close at Rs289.39 against the last day’s closing of Rs289.44, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese yen went down by 01 paisa and closed at Rs1.76, whereas a decline of 66 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs348.81 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs349.10.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 03 and 01 paisas which closed at Rs75.78 and Rs74.12, respectively.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1735198633.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024