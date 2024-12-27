Rwandan envoy for expanding bilateral collaboration in climate change and disaster management

ISLAMABAD - Rwandan ambassador Fatou Harerimana on Thursday highlighted the potential of bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Rwanda in climate change, water conservation, smart agriculture, disaster management, emphasising the need for enhanced collaboration. During her meeting with Prime Minister’s Coordinator for Climate Change, Romina Khurshid Alam held here in the climate change and environmental coordination ministry, she said there is a need to expand bilateral collaboration and cooperation in environment, climate change and disaster management. Both sides also highlighted the growing urgency for bilateral cooperation as a part of the international collaboration to tackle the common challenges of climate change, environmental degradation, heatwaves, droughts and water scarcity, with both leaders reaffirming their commitment to national and global sustainability. “Rwanda and Pakistan, with a longstanding relationship spanning sixty-two years, actively collaborate in various fields, including trade, health, and investment. But, now environment, climate resilience building, water conservation, disaster risk management, heatwave, drought and desertification are the areas which offer a huge potential for both the countries to collaborate,” the Rwandan ambassador Fatou Harerimana said. Ambassador Harerimana and the PM’s climate aide explored and discussed several possible areas of cooperation, including the sharing of expertise, joint research initiatives and the implementation of green technologies to promote sustainable development.

“Rwanda is committed to playing a significant role in the global effort to combat climate change. Our partnership with Pakistan will not only strengthen our climate resilience but also pave the way for practical, actionable solutions that can be applied across the developing world,” Ambassador Harerimana stated during the meeting.

Highlighting Rwanda’s commitment to climate action, the ambassador informed the PM’s climate aide that Rwanda is recognised as a global leader in environmental sustainability, with a track record of progressive policies aimed at reducing emissions and promoting renewable energy. The country’s efforts, particularly in reforestation and conservation, have earned international recognition, the envoy added.

Coordinator to PM expressed gratitude for Rwanda’s willingness to collaborate and noted that the partnership would provide valuable insights into climate adaptation strategies that can be tailored to Pakistan’s unique challenges.

“Pakistan is facing significant climate challenges, and strengthening ties with Rwanda presents an opportunity to develop a more resilient and sustainable future,” Romina Khurshid Alam remarked.

The collaboration between Rwanda and Pakistan will be formalised through an agreement outlining key areas of cooperation and mutual support in climate action, with the aim of contributing to the achievement of global environmental goals, including the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the Paris Agreement.

Both nations pledged to continue working together and advocate for climate justice on the international stage, ensuring that vulnerable communities are supported as they confront the realities of climate change.