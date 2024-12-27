Friday, December 27, 2024
Sajid Tarar criticizes Richard Grenell's tweet on Imran Khan's release

9:23 PM | December 27, 2024
Former political advisor to US President Donald Trump, Sajid Tarar, has criticized Richard Grenell’s recent tweet regarding the release of PTI founder Imran Khan.

Tarar questioned the authenticity of Grenell's tweet, suggesting it resembled a post by a PTI supporter from Pattoki, a city in the Kasur District of Punjab. He emphasized that such a non-serious tweet would not be issued by Trump’s team.

Tarar further questioned why Grenell had not commented on a recent incident in Germany and stressed that Pakistan’s internal concerns should be handled by its own citizens. He expressed hope that no serious individual would issue a tweet of this nature.

Earlier, Richard Grenell, the former US ambassador to Germany and presidential envoy for special missions under President-elect Donald Trump, had called for the release of Imran Khan. Speaking to a US news outlet, Grenell compared Khan’s situation to that of Trump, suggesting that both were subject to corruption and false allegations from ruling parties.

“I would like to see Imran Khan be released from jail,” Grenell said in an interview with NEWSMAX, noting that the people of Pakistan should decide whether Khan should run for office.

Grenell also reflected on the positive relationship between the Trump administration and Pakistan during Imran Khan’s leadership, citing Khan’s outsider status and his straightforward approach, which he believed resonated well with Trump.

