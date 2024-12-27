Senator Siddiqui appointed Spokesperson for govt negotiation committee

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has appointed Senator Irfan Siddiqui, the leader of the Pakistan Muslim League –Nawaz (PML-N) parliamentary party in the Senate and a member of the committee formed for negotiations with PTI, as the spokesperson for the government’s allied committee, according to the government sources.

The ruling allied parties and the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) are on the table to find a way out of the continuing political turmoil in the country. The negotiation committee of the PTI has set January 31, 2025 timeframe for the ongoing negotiations with the government to reach a “logical conclusion”, reiterating the demands of judicial probe into May 9 riots and November 26 late-night crackdown and release of “political prisoners”. Imran Khan has nominated Sahibzada Hamid Raza of the Sunni Ittehad Council, also a member of the PTI political committee, as Spokesperson for the PTI negotiation team.