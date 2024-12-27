Senators propose to discontinue Rs5,000 currency

ISLAMABAD - A proposal to discontinue the Rs 5,000 currency note has been presented in the Senate Standing Committee on Finance. According to details, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Senator Mohsin Aziz during the meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Finance presented the proposal discontinue the Rs 5,000 currency note. The PTI Senator said that the Federal Board of Revenue is promoting the cash economy through this law. Meanwhile, the standing committee approved an amendment to tax laws, proposing to restrict non-filers from operating current and savings accounts. The unregistered individuals will only be allowed to operate ‘Asaan Account’ bank accounts. Senator Mohsin Aziz said that the FBR is promoting cash economy through this law. Chairman FBR said that 90 percent of the population will not be affected by the new law.