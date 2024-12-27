Sesame output grew by 455pc in five years: Minister

ISLAMABAD - Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain on Wednesday said that sesame production has increased by 455 percent during last five years, reaching 1.119 million tons annually. While addressing the International Investment Conference on Sesame, the minister said that sesame exports have grown by 327%, amounting to 0.760 million tons per year. The minister highlighted sesame as a high-value cash crop with significant export potential and praised the achievements of Pakistan in the sesame sector over the past five years.

He further noted that the total value of sesame exports has surged by 366%, reaching $1.073 billion annually, making Pakistan the third-largest sesame exporter globally. Rana Tanveer emphasized that the inclusion of sesame in the National Oilseeds Enhancement Program (NOEP) has transformed it from a neglected crop to a major contributor to Pakistan’s economy. He pointed out that sesame’s success is a result of collaboration between the Ministry of National Food Security and Research and provincial agriculture departments. The minister urged all stakeholders to focus on value addition, improved processing technologies, and the exploration of new global markets for sesame products, including refined sesame oil. He called upon the Ministry of Commerce to play a vital role in promoting Pakistan’s sesame products in international markets. “Strengthening sesame production will not only reduce edible oil imports but also bolster Pakistan’s economy by generating valuable foreign exchange,” he added.