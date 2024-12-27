Sheikh Rashid challenges his indictment in GHQ attack case

ISLAMABAD - Former interior minister and Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid Thursday challenged his indictment in the GHQ attack case. Rasheed filed plea in the Supreme Court through his lawyer Sardar Abdul Razzaq Khan. In his petition, Sheikh Rasheed argued that there is no solid evidence against him to support the imposition of charges. He claimed that none of the 95 witnesses in the case had identified him, and he was not named in the FIR. Sheikh Rasheed further asserted that he had no involvement in the GHQ attack case. The petition also stated that without concrete evidence, no charges should be imposed, and Sheikh Rasheed should have been acquitted under Section 265 of the Criminal Procedure Code.