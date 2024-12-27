Supporting Rapists

A disturbing incident of institutional malpractice has come to light, involving seven individuals, including three police officials and a medical legal officer from PIMS (Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences). These individuals were booked by the capital police for destroying evidence and tampering with blood samples of a rape accused, allegedly to favor him and prevent his conviction.

While the offense of rape demands the harshest possible punishment given its severity and the immense trauma it inflicts upon victims, those who obstruct justice and shield perpetrators must also face severe consequences. The revelations from this case are deeply disturbing.

The investigation officer, a sub-inspector, not only failed to uphold justice but actively worked in favor of the accused, pressuring the female victim to compromise on multiple occasions. Furthermore, in collusion with other medical officials and police officers, evidence was tampered with, and various tactics were employed to weaken the case against the accused. The fact that these individuals, entrusted with the responsibility of protecting citizens, have instead aligned themselves with the perpetrator is deeply concerning. We expect the Pakistani government to take serious notice of this incident at the highest level. The police authorities, particularly the capital police authority and the head of PIMS, must be held accountable for the actions of their subordinates. Only by holding the top leadership accountable can we hope to see a trickle-down effect of change. Moreover, if found guilty, these individuals must receive exemplary punishments to deter future occurrences of such grave misconduct.

A person who commits rape is rightly considered a heinous criminal. However, those who enable and protect such individuals must also be considered equally culpable.