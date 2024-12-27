TDAP’s WexNet 2025 next month

LAHORE - The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) has announced the 12th edition of WexNet 2025. This premier event, exclusively organised to showcasing the exceptional talents of Pakistan’s women entrepreneurs, will be held at the Lahore Expo Center from January 10 to January 12, 2025.

WexNet 2025 is dedicated to empowering women entrepreneurs in Pakistan, with over 200 participants displaying a diverse range of products and services, surpassing last year’s turnout. The exhibition features textiles, apparel, jewelry, handicrafts, cookware, herbal skincare, e-commerce, and export-ready goods. Esteemed participants include members from trade bodies like the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Women Chambers of Commerce and Industry from Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi, Karachi and many more, representing the talent and innovation of women-led businesses. Vocational training institutions like Sanat Zar and Qasr-e-Bahbood will also contribute, offering attendees an inspiring glimpse into heritage crafts, contemporary designs, and sustainable solutions, reflecting the vibrant creativity of Pakistan’s women entrepreneurs.

TDAP, as a key driver of Pakistan’s economic growth, is committed to supporting women entrepreneurs and providing them with a platform to showcase their products and connect with potential buyers. By organizing WexNet, TDAP aims to foster business partnerships, facilitate market access and empower women to contribute to the nation’s economic development.

WexNet 2025 invites families, businesses, and individuals to join in celebrating the achievements of Pakistan’s talented women entrepreneurs. With free entry for families and extended hours from 10AM to 9PM, this event offers a unique opportunity to experience the finest of Pakistani women’s entrepreneurial excellence, craftsmanship and innovation – all under one roof.