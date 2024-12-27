Friday, December 27, 2024
Trainee motorway police officers visit Punjab Safe Cities Authority

Web Desk
4:39 PM | December 27, 2024
National

A delegation of trainee officers and faculty members from the Motorway Training Centre, Sheikhupura, visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) to gain insights into its advanced operations.

The delegation received a detailed briefing on the authority’s state-of-the-art Intelligent Traffic Management System and its AI-driven communication technologies. Additionally, the officials explained the functionality of the Virtual Women Police Station and the Child Safety Center, highlighting their role in enhancing public safety.

“This visit is a vital component of our training, and familiarity with modern AI-based traffic management systems is the need of the hour,” remarked one of the delegation members.

Such collaborative visits are part of the PSCA’s efforts to promote learning and integration of innovative technologies in law enforcement practices across the country.

