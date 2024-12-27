Friday, December 27, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Tributes paid to Munir Niazi

18th death anniversary

Tributes paid to Munir Niazi
NEWS WIRE
December 27, 2024
Newspaper, Lifestyle & Entertainment

ISLAMABAD  -  The 18th death anniversary of poet Munir Niazi was observed on Thursday. Munir Niyazi was born on April 19, 1928, to a Pashtun family in the town of Khanpur in Hoshiarpur. He issued a journal, “Sat-Rang,” in collaboration with Majeed Amjad. In the 1960s, he wrote songs for movies that became very popular; among them was Naseem Bano’s song for the 1962 film “Shaheed,” “Us Bewafa Ka Shahar Hai Aur Hum Hai Dosto,” and the same year for the film “Sasural,” “Jis nay meray Dil Ko Dard Diya” sung by Mehdi Hassan. Munir has equally raised the standard of his poetry in both the genres of poetry, ghazal and Nazm. He also wrote songs and some prose poems. The Government of Pakistan awarded him first the Star of Distinction and then the Pride of Performance.

He contracted a respiratory disease and died on December 26, 2006.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1735198633.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024