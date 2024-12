NEELUM - Two tourists including a woman died and a child injured when a car fell into River Neelum near Sanduk area of Azad Kashmir. According to rescue officials, the victims, Malik Ali Nayyar and Hajra Aslam, were residents of Sialkot. Rescue officials and locals were busy in rescue and relief operation. So far, there was no report about retrieving the bodies, currently takes roughly 20 hours to travel from Islamabad to Karachi Cantonment Station.